Goodwin (back) didn't practice Wednesday for personal reasons, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin's absence was excused due to a death in the family. Once he returns, though, it'll be interesting to see what type workload he can handle with his back injury. At the moment, Goodwin has put together back-to-back games with 100-plus receiving yards -- and 99 yards just prior to the streak -- which have conveniently coincided with the first three starts of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure with the 49ers. Goodwin's presence will be key to extending the team's winning streak to four games Sunday versus the Jaguars' top-ranked pass defense.