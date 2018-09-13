Goodwin (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

During Sunday's season-opening defeat at Minnesota, Goodwin was contained to just 17 offensive snaps (26 percent) due to a deep thigh bruise suffered in the second quarter of the contest. In his stead, 2018 second-round selection Dante Pettis was the primary beneficiary, accounting for two catches (on five targets) for 61 yards and one touchdown across 48 snaps on offense. With back-to-back absences to kick off Week 2 prep, Goodwin is upholding coach Kyle Shanahan's proclamation that the wideout is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Friday's injury report will provide the final word on Goodwin's availability.

