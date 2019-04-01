49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not assured of starting job
Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Goodwin won't necessarily be a starter in 2019, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports. "You know, there hasn't been a consistency," Shanahan said Tuesday. "At times, [Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne] have played at a high level. They've been out there a lot as starting receivers, which I don't think always needs to be the case. I think we can get other guys in there to take the pressure off of them."
Goodwin followed his 2017 breakout with a disappointing 2018, missing five full games and parts of others due to an assortment of lower-body injuries and an unfortunate family situation. It doesn't appear any of the injuries was serious enough to impact his offseason preparation, but he nonetheless faces the prospect of competition with the 49ers opting for quantity over quality at wide receiver. In addition to Goodwin and Bourne, the team will give Dante Pettis, Jordan Matthews, Trent Taylor and Richie James a fair opportunity to earn significant roles. Goodwin isn't in any danger of losing his spot on the roster, as his 2019 base salary ($2.95 million) became fully guaranteed Monday, per overthecap.com. He wouldn't have much fantasy value without a starting job, but the 28-year-old speed demon could still be plenty useful for the 49ers as a lower-volume deep threat off the bench.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play against Rams•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Held out again Thursday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Dealing with minor injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suffers Achilles injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just one catch•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...