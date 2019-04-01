Coach Kyle Shanahan suggested Goodwin won't necessarily be a starter in 2019, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official website reports. "You know, there hasn't been a consistency," Shanahan said Tuesday. "At times, [Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne] have played at a high level. They've been out there a lot as starting receivers, which I don't think always needs to be the case. I think we can get other guys in there to take the pressure off of them."

Goodwin followed his 2017 breakout with a disappointing 2018, missing five full games and parts of others due to an assortment of lower-body injuries and an unfortunate family situation. It doesn't appear any of the injuries was serious enough to impact his offseason preparation, but he nonetheless faces the prospect of competition with the 49ers opting for quantity over quality at wide receiver. In addition to Goodwin and Bourne, the team will give Dante Pettis, Jordan Matthews, Trent Taylor and Richie James a fair opportunity to earn significant roles. Goodwin isn't in any danger of losing his spot on the roster, as his 2019 base salary ($2.95 million) became fully guaranteed Monday, per overthecap.com. He wouldn't have much fantasy value without a starting job, but the 28-year-old speed demon could still be plenty useful for the 49ers as a lower-volume deep threat off the bench.