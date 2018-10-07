49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not expected to play Sunday
Goodwin (hamstring/quadriceps) is not expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Official confirmation of Goodwin's Week 5 status will arrive approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. EDT kickoff, but this nugget should be enough for those considering him in fantasy lineups this week to seek alternatives at wideout.
