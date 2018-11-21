49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not listed on practice report
Goodwin (personal) isn't listed on the Wednesday practice report, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin is back with the 49ers after missing Monday's practice for personal reasons. His target volume has been disappointing, but there is cause for optimism this week as he prepares to face a Bucs defense that's yielding a league-worst passer rating of 124.9.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused for personal reasons•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing Monday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Avoids concussion symptoms•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Makes four grabs versus Giants•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Limited to one catch in big win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Catches long touchdown pass•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...