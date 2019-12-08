49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not playing Week 14
Goodwin (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Both Goodwin and Dante Pettis (knee) will be sidelined in Week 14, leaving the 49ers with only four receivers in uniform. Even while ostensibly healthy during the previous two weeks, Goodwin logged just one snap (on special teams) between the 49ers' win over Green Bay and loss to Baltimore.
