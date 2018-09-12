49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing Wednesday
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that he considers Goodwin (thigh) questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin was held out of practice Wednesday after suffering a deep thigh bruise in the second quarter of Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Vikings. He briefly tried to play through the injury in the second half, but he didn't draw any targets after the first quarter and finished the day with just 17 snaps (26 percent). Rookie second-round pick Dante Pettis took advantage of the opportunity with two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on five targets across 48 snaps. Pierre Garcon, Trent Taylor and TE George Kittle would also be in the mix to take on some of Goodwin's vacated targets if the speedy wideout is absent or limited in Week 2.
