49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing with team
Goodwin (quad) isn't in uniform for the start of Friday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Though he isn't practicing with his teammates, Goodwin is at least doing some work off to the side, perhaps giving him a shot to be listed as a limited participant on the final injury report. He was a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Lions in serious question.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Diagnosed with 'deep thigh bruise'•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Status uncertain next week•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Cleared to return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Injures quad Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 2 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...
-
Powell vs. Crowell for Week 2 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Bilal Powell vs....
-
What to know for Week 2
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 2 and tells you what you need to know.