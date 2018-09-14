Goodwin (quad) isn't in uniform for the start of Friday's practice, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Though he isn't practicing with his teammates, Goodwin is at least doing some work off to the side, perhaps giving him a shot to be listed as a limited participant on the final injury report. He was a non-participant both Wednesday and Thursday, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Lions in serious question.

More News
Our Latest Stories