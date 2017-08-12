49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Notches reception in preseason opener
Goodwin secured one of two targets for 14 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.
Goodwin has reportedly opened eyes thus far in camp practices with improved routes that complement his already impressive speed. The 26-year-old brought in only 29 of his 68 targets in Buffalo last season, so he'll need to improve his catch conversion rate to garner and retain a starting spot. He'll look to improve on Friday's outing against the Broncos in the 49ers' second preseason tilt.
