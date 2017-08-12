Play

Goodwin secured one of two targets for 14 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.

Goodwin has reportedly opened eyes thus far in camp practices with improved routes that complement his already impressive speed. The 26-year-old brought in only 29 of his 68 targets in Buffalo last season, so he'll need to improve his catch conversion rate to garner and retain a starting spot. He'll look to improve on Friday's outing against the Broncos in the 49ers' second preseason tilt.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories