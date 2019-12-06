Goodwin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin's role with the 49ers has declined to that of a depth wideout and special-teams contributor over the course of the season, so even if he ends up inactive for Sunday's tilt in New Orleans there wouldn't be large fantasy ramifications. Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne will operate as San Francisco's starting wideouts Week 14.