Goodwin was limited in practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin ranked third among wideouts in terms of offensive snaps Sunday against the Cowboys, handling 39 (of 66) versus 46 apiece for Pierre Garcon and Trent Taylor. No matter, Goodwin led all 49ers with eight targets and 80 yards receiving, which was fueled by a 48-yard connection with C.J. Beathard. The hookup was the longest of the day for the home side, but Goodwin's status will be one to watch moving forward after wearing a no-contact blue jersey in practice Wednesday, according to Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee.