49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Picks up concussion
Goodwin won't return to Sunday's game in Arizona due to a concussion, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Initially deemed questionable to reenter the contest with head and eye concerns, Goodwin has instead entered the protocol for head injuries. His status for Week 5 will thus be up in the air due to the murky nature of such ailments. In his stead, the 49ers will turn to Trent Taylor and Aldrick Robinson to complement top wideout Pierre Garcon in the passing attack.
