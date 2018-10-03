Goodwin didn't practice Wednesday due to hamstring and quad injuries, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Although coach Kyle Shanahan has frequently referred to Goodwin's injury as a "deep" thigh bruise, injury reports from the 49ers have cited the wide receiver's quadriceps. In addition to this lingering issue, Goodwin has a hamstring concern. With his health compromised, his production has been lacking, resulting in five catches (on nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown in three games. There's a good chance Goodwin carries this injury into Sunday's contest against the Cardinals and beyond.

More News
Our Latest Stories