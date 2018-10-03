49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Picks up hamstring injury
Goodwin didn't practice Wednesday due to hamstring and quad injuries, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Although coach Kyle Shanahan has frequently referred to Goodwin's injury as a "deep" thigh bruise, injury reports from the 49ers have cited the wide receiver's quadriceps. In addition to this lingering issue, Goodwin has a hamstring concern. With his health compromised, his production has been lacking, resulting in five catches (on nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown in three games. There's a good chance Goodwin carries this injury into Sunday's contest against the Cardinals and beyond.
