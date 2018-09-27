49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Practices fully Thursday
Goodwin (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
With an uninhibited practice behind him, Goodwin is out of the woods as it pertains to an appearance Sunday against the Chargers. In his return from a one-game absence Week 3 at Kansas City, he parlayed 61.8 percent of the offensive snaps into three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. Even with C.J. Beathard instead of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) under center, Goodwin's game-breaking ability should shine through as he puts his "deep" thigh bruise further in the rear-view mirror.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Finds end zone in return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to action Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable for Week 3•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Likely game-time decision this week•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Limited at Thursday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook a game-time call
Dalvin Cook looks like a true game-time decision for Thursday Night Football. Chris Towers...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Cobb vs. Allison for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Randall Cobb vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...