Goodwin (quadriceps) was a full practice participant Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

With an uninhibited practice behind him, Goodwin is out of the woods as it pertains to an appearance Sunday against the Chargers. In his return from a one-game absence Week 3 at Kansas City, he parlayed 61.8 percent of the offensive snaps into three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. Even with C.J. Beathard instead of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee) under center, Goodwin's game-breaking ability should shine through as he puts his "deep" thigh bruise further in the rear-view mirror.

