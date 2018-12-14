Goodwin (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin and Dante Pettis (foot) followed the same pattern as mid-week additions to the injury report, both logging limited practices Thursday and Friday. While there hasn't been any suggestion either injury is serious, the 49ers' inactive list will require close monitoring in the lead up to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff, especially with RB Matt Breida (ankle) also listed as questionable. Kendrick Bourne, Richie James and Trent Taylor would all be candidates for larger roles if Goodwin and/or Pettis can't play.