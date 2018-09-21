Goodwin (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest in Kansas City, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Despite upgrading to a limited participant at practice this week, Goodwin is slated to be a game-time call Sunday. "He's not there yet," coach Kyle Shanahan told Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday. "Hopefully, he will be Sunday." Ultimately, Goodwin's "deep" thigh bruise still requires some improvement before the 49ers' training staff gives him clearance to play.