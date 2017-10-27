49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable to face Eagles
Goodwin (back) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Goodwin sandwiched a couple of limited practices around a Thursday absence. His failure to log a full session hints at uncertainty regarding his Sunday availability, but Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group expects the speedy wideout to play. Goodwin enjoyed one of his better outings in C.J. Beathard's first career start, catching four of eight targets for 80 yards in a 40-10 loss to the Cowboys. A Week 8 absence would allow Aldrick Robinson to take on an expanded role.
