49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable to face Indy
Goodwin (concussion) was a limited practice participant Friday for a third consecutive day, and he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis.
Per Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Be, Goodwin had a contact test Friday and is poised to play in Sunday's game if he doesn't suffer any late setbacks. The quick recovery comes as a bit of a surprise, considering Goodwin has suffered four reported concussions in the past four months. He'll likely occupy his usual role as a low-volume deep threat, with Aldrick Robinson in line to fill in as the No. 2 receiver if Goodwin doesn't end up playing.
