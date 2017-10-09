Goodwin caught five of 11 targets for 116 yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

Goodwin, who tied for the team lead in targets, led the way in yardage thanks to a 51-yard gain on a deep ball from Brian Hoyer. While the big play is the speedster's calling card, the largest takeaway from this performance was the spike in usage. He had yet to surpass six targets in any of the previous four games this season. Such a development makes Goodwin a player to watch moving forward, including next week's matchup against the Redskins.