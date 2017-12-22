49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Ready to take on Jags
Goodwin (back) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin missed Wednesday's practice due to a personal matter and was limited with a back injury Thursday, but he never seemed to be in any real danger of missing Sunday's nightmare matchup with Jacksonville's dominant pass defense. He still figures to see plenty of volume, coming off three straight games with at least six catches, eight targets and 99 yards.
