The 49ers reached agreement on a three-year, $20.3 million extension with Goodwin on Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

After four lackluster seasons with the Bills, Goodwin received a two-year flier from the 49ers last March and didn't disappoint, no matter who was under center in 2017. Working with Brian Hoyer, C.J. Beathard and Jimmy Garoppolo at various points in the season, Goodwin easily paced all San Francisco wideouts with 56 receptions (on 105 targets) for 962 yards. In particular, Goodwin's production was powered by 46 first downs (tied for 14th in the NFL), which offset just two touchdowns. More than two months removed from a concussion suffered Week 17, he'll enter the new league year with security financially and a steady hand at quarterback in Garoppolo.