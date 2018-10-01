49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Reels in two catches in loss
Goodwin caught two of his four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers.
Goodwin has now seen just nine targets in his three games this season, but perhaps the fact he briefly left the game due to an undisclosed injury at least partially explains the lack of attention he received in this one. A popular sleeper pick in the preseason, the Texas product has yet to deliver this year after totaling 962 yards on 56 catches a season ago. He'll try to get rolling at home Week 5 against Arizona.
