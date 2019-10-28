Goodwin (personal) returned to the team Monday and is expected to play Thursday against the Cardinals, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin was excused by the team late last week to tend to a personal matter, but the issue appears to be resolved as the veteran receiver was present at the 49ers' facilities Monday. He figures to work in as the No. 2 receiver behind Emmanuel Sanders as the 49ers. Goodwin's performance as the top option was less than impressive with just 11 catches for 181 yards and a score through six games, so unless Sanders can draw enough attention away from Goodwin, he's a risky play for fantasy purposes.