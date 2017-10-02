49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Remains in concussion protocol
Goodwin remains in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Goodwin hauled in one of two targets for 18 yards, and saw just nine snaps before being forced out of the contest. The 26-year-old speedster's status will need to be monitored during the week, but his status for Sunday's matchup with the Colts is seemingly up in the air at the moment. Trent Taylor and Aldrick Robinson would presumably be in line to see a few increased targets should Goodwin ultimately watch from the sidelines.
