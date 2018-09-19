49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returning as limited participant
Goodwin (quad) will return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Goodwin is taking a step in the right direction after missing every practice last week while resting an injury that's been described as a deep thigh bruise. It doesn't sound like the type of issue which would require a lengthy absence, but we'll still have some cause for concern if Goodwin doesn't make it back to full participation Thursday or Friday. His absence freed up snaps for Dante Pettis in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions, with the rookie drawing just two targets on Jimmy Garoppolo's 26 pass attempts. The San Francisco passing attack should get back to its usual volume and then some Sunday in Kansas City.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Ruled out for Week 2•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing with team•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Thursday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Diagnosed with 'deep thigh bruise'•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Status uncertain next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...