Goodwin (quad) will return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Goodwin is taking a step in the right direction after missing every practice last week while resting an injury that's been described as a deep thigh bruise. It doesn't sound like the type of issue which would require a lengthy absence, but we'll still have some cause for concern if Goodwin doesn't make it back to full participation Thursday or Friday. His absence freed up snaps for Dante Pettis in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Lions, with the rookie drawing just two targets on Jimmy Garoppolo's 26 pass attempts. The San Francisco passing attack should get back to its usual volume and then some Sunday in Kansas City.

