49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns in limited capacity
Goodwin (back) returned to practice Thursday, putting in a limited showing, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Goodwin took Wednesday off due to a personal matter, but the 49ers curiously listed him with both personal and back designations. With the former behind him, he's focusing on the latter, which capped his practice reps Thursday. If the injury wasn't enough, an active Goodwin will be attempting to hook up with Jimmy Garoppolo against Jacksonville's top-ranked pass defense this weekend. Before it comes to that, Goodwin's status should receive clarification upon the release of Friday's injury report.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Ready to take on Jags•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Totals 124 scrimmage yards versus Titans•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Tops 100 yards in win•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Has perfect day Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Targeted six times•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...