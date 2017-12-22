Goodwin (back) returned to practice Thursday, putting in a limited showing, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Goodwin took Wednesday off due to a personal matter, but the 49ers curiously listed him with both personal and back designations. With the former behind him, he's focusing on the latter, which capped his practice reps Thursday. If the injury wasn't enough, an active Goodwin will be attempting to hook up with Jimmy Garoppolo against Jacksonville's top-ranked pass defense this weekend. Before it comes to that, Goodwin's status should receive clarification upon the release of Friday's injury report.