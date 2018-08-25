Goodwin returned to Saturday's preseason contest at Indianapolis, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Goodwin left the field for a spell and was listed as questionable to come back following a first-half hand injury. No matter, it was only serious enough for the wideout to be gone as long as was necessary to mend the hand. Goodwin promptly made a catch for a third-down conversion, so he's seemingly good to go moving forward.

