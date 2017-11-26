Goodwin (foot) returned to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Goodwin appeared to injure his foot in the third quarter but was cleared to return after getting checked out in the locker room. The big-play threat was quarterback C.J. Beathard's most-targeted receiver before going down, and that trend figures to continue now that Goodwin's back in the game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop