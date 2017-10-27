49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Returns to practice
Goodwin (back) returned to practice Friday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The extent of Goodwin's participation won't be clear until the 49ers release their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Eagles. He was limited at Wednesday's practice and held out entirely Thursday, suggesting he's in at least some danger of missing the game.
