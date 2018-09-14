Goodwin (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Recovering from an injury coach Kyle Shanahan described as a deep thigh bruise, Goodwin was unable to practice with his teammates all week, but he at least was spotted doing some side work at the beginning of Friday's session. Per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Shanahan confirmed that rookie second-round pick Dante Pettis will replace Goodwin in the Week 2 starting lineup against a shaky Detroit defense. Goodwin will turn his focus toward getting healthy for a Week 3 contest in Kansas City.