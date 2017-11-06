Goodwin secured two of eight targets for 64 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Goodwin served as the 49ers' top receiver in the first game sans Pierre Garcon (neck) and ultimately led all wideouts in targets when all was said and done. He managed to get behind the Cardinals defense for a 55-yard gain in the first quarter, too, showcasing his Olympian speed in the process. However, Goodwin was pretty inefficient with his looks thereafter as he and rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard couldn't seem to get on the same page. The pair will look to strengthen their rapport in Week 10 against the Giants, though Goodwin could see a lot of 2016 second-team All-Pro corner Janoris Jenkins.