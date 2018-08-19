49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Shines with Garoppolo
Goodwin caught each of his three targets for 61 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
The receptions all came from Jimmy Garoppolo on third downs, including a 40-yard gain down the left sideline on the third snap of the game. Reports out of training camp suggest Goodwin -- rather than Pierre Garcon -- has been Garoppolo's go-to target in practice this summer. The first two weeks of the preseason have supported that notion, with Goodwin holding a 6-2 advantage in targets and a 4-1 edge in receptions.
