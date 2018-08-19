Goodwin caught each of his three targets for 61 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.

The receptions all came from Jimmy Garoppolo on third downs, including a 40-yard gain down the left sideline on the third snap of the game. Reports out of training camp suggest Goodwin -- rather than Pierre Garcon -- has been Garoppolo's go-to target in practice this summer. The first two weeks of the preseason have supported that notion, with Goodwin holding a 6-2 advantage in targets and a 4-1 edge in receptions.