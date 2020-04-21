49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Shopped by 49ers
General manager John Lynch said Godwin (knee) is still being shopped, Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 49ers presumably are hoping for a late-round pick as compensation, considering Goodwin is scheduled for a $3.95 million base salary and $4.9 million cap hit in 2020 (per OTC.com). Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan both have said they don't want to cut the 29-year-old wideout, but that's what may ultimately happen if the Niners can't find a trade partner before the 2020 NFL Draft. The other scenario that might work is Goodwin accepting a pay cut to stick around in San Francisco, though he'd be facing a tough numbers game on a roster that has no shortage of quick, undersized wideouts. Goodwin finished out 2019 on injured reserve with an unspecified knee injury.
