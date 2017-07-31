49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Showing more than just speed in camp
Goodwin has been an early standout in 49ers' training camp, showing off improvements in his route running that have led to praise from his coaches, the 49ers' Official Site reports.
The 26-year-old has hit the ground running -- literally -- with his new club, hooking up in the end zone with Brian Hoyer on several occasions, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown during Sunday's practice. Goodwin is mainly known for his Olympian speed and his ability to hit home runs on go routes, but he mentioned that he wants to become more of a well-rounded threat this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised his new receiver for the work he has done in that department, citing his work on improving his hands and the variation of his routes. Goodwin is expected to start alongside Pierre Garcon to begin the regular season, and if he can find new ways to burn defenses in addition to his blazing speed, then we could be looking at a breakout campaign similar to the one Kyle Shanahan's former deep threat, Taylor Gabriel, had last year.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Enters camp as starter•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Receives two-year contract from 49ers•
-
Bills' Marquise Goodwin: Lands in San Francisco•
-
Bills' Marquise Goodwin: Best season as pro•
-
Bills' Marquise Goodwin: Modest output Sunday•
-
Bills' Marquise Goodwin: Held in check at Oakland•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...