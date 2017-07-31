Goodwin has been an early standout in 49ers' training camp, showing off improvements in his route running that have led to praise from his coaches, the 49ers' Official Site reports.

The 26-year-old has hit the ground running -- literally -- with his new club, hooking up in the end zone with Brian Hoyer on several occasions, highlighted by a 60-yard touchdown during Sunday's practice. Goodwin is mainly known for his Olympian speed and his ability to hit home runs on go routes, but he mentioned that he wants to become more of a well-rounded threat this season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan praised his new receiver for the work he has done in that department, citing his work on improving his hands and the variation of his routes. Goodwin is expected to start alongside Pierre Garcon to begin the regular season, and if he can find new ways to burn defenses in addition to his blazing speed, then we could be looking at a breakout campaign similar to the one Kyle Shanahan's former deep threat, Taylor Gabriel, had last year.