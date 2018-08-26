Goodwin caught three of four targets for 40 yards during Saturday's 23-17 loss to the Colts.

Goodwin left the game with an apparent hand injury, but he came back into the game and made a crucial catch, indicating that the concern was only minor. Most importantly, Goodwin was one of Jimmy Garoppolo's most targeted players and failed to haul in just one of the balls thrown his way. The speedster posted excellent numbers down the stretch after Garoppolo's acquisition last season and could be a useful fantasy option this season is he maintains his sizable role in the offense. He's not expected to play in the team's final preseason contest and should be ready to roll for the start of the regular season.