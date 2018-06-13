49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Sidelined with sore back
Goodwin will sit out minicamp due to a sore back, Dave Lombardi of The Athletic San Francisco reports.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the injury wasn't anything serious, so Goodwin's absence appears to be precautionary. While he'll sit out minicamp, Goodwin should be a full participant at the start of training camp and is expected to slot in as the 49ers top receiving threat after receiving a three-year, $20.3 million extension this offseason.
