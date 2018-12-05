49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slated to practice Wednesday
Goodwin (personal) expected to practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
After missing the last two games due to a personal concern, Goodwin is slated to make his presence felt on the practice field for the first time since Nov. 23. There's no reason to believe he won't be a full participant, but Wednesday's injury report will confirm as much. With Pierre Garcon hobbled by a knee injury, Goodwin should have plenty of targets to work with Sunday versus the Broncos.
