Goodwin (personal) is expected to return to the 49ers on Monday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In the midst of missing back-to-back games due to a personal issue, Goodwin met with team officials last Thursday and attended a different meeting at the team facility Monday. Until the 49ers have an opportunity to practice Wednesday, it'll be difficult to outright clear Goodwin of a designation, so the 49ers' first Week 14 injury report will be one to watch out for.