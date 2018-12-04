49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slated to return to team Monday
Goodwin (personal) is expected to return to the 49ers on Monday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In the midst of missing back-to-back games due to a personal issue, Goodwin met with team officials last Thursday and attended a different meeting at the team facility Monday. Until the 49ers have an opportunity to practice Wednesday, it'll be difficult to outright clear Goodwin of a designation, so the 49ers' first Week 14 injury report will be one to watch out for.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Officially missing another game•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Likely out another game•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Meets with team officials•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Still away from team•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Inactive in Week 12•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Unlikely to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football waiver wire, Week 14
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe in Pettis? Bench Rodgers?
Heath Cummings has a playoff edition of Believe it or not, to help you get ready to dominate...
-
Week 13 reactions, early Week 14 waivers
Dave Richard looks at the Packers, Bengals, and Panthers to see if they can salvage anything...
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...