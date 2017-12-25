49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slowed by Jaguars
Goodwin caught three passes for 37 yards on six targets against Jacksonville on Sunday.
The ruthless Jaguars cornerback rotation unsurprisingly contained Goodwin, who had been one of the league's hottest receivers heading into this matchup. That emerging standout quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to 44 points indicates that Goodwin's Olympic-grade athleticism helped open up the offense even if he didn't make the catches themselves. He's poised for a strong 2018 season, regardless of what happens against the Rams in Week 17.
