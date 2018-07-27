Goodwin (back) had three downfield catches during Thursday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Goodwin signed a three-year, $20.3 extension in March and participated in most of the offseason program, but he was held out of June minicamp while dealing with a sore back. The issue apparently didn't linger throughout the summer, as the speedy wideout made a strong impression during the first practice of training camp. Goodwin and Pierre Garcon are locked in as starters, with Trent Taylor (back) favored to beat out Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne for the No. 3 job.

