Goodwin (thigh, hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin has been dealing with a deep thigh bruise since Week 1, drawing just nine targets in three games while failing to reach his anticipated snap counts. He apparently added a hamstring injury in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Chargers, providing yet another concern amidst a massively disappointing season. Even if he does make his way back to full strength, Goodwin will have to work with C.J. Beathard instead of Jimmy Garoppolo (knee). The 49ers have a slew of injury concerns as they prepare to host the Cardinals in Week 5.

