49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Status uncertain next week
Goodwin is dealing with a right quadriceps contusion and should be considered questionable heading into Week 2, Cam Inman of The Mercury News reports.
Goodwin exited Sunday's contest in the second quarter after taking a knee to the quadriceps in a collision on a shallow crossing route. While the speedy wideout was able to return in the second half, he was mainly used as a decoy, failing to draw a target in limited snaps. The good news for fantasy owners is that serious injury appears to have been avoided, but Goodwin should still be considered questionable heading into next week's tilt against the Lions. If he is unable to suit up, rookie Dante Pettis -- who caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown Sunday -- figures to fill Goodwin's spot in the starting lineup.
