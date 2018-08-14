Goodwin has been Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite target throughout training camp, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

Goodwin reportedly is getting more looks than Pierre Garcon, who was sidelined by a neck injury during Garoppolo's stretch as the starting quarterback last season. The trend continued into the team's first preseason game, with Goodwin holding a 3-0 target advantage over Garcon on six Garoppolo pass attempts. Not that there was much doubt after what happened last year, but it's increasingly clear the 49ers view Goodwin as far more than a modest-volume deep threat.

