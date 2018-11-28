49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Still away from team
Goodwin (personal) remains away from the 49ers while dealing with a family matter, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
With Goodwin and Pierre Garcon (knee) both absent, the 49ers relied on Dante Pettis, Kendrick Bourne and Richie James at wide receiver during Sunday's 27-9 loss to the Buccaneers. It's unclear if Goodwin or Garcon is expected to return for Week 13 at Seattle.
