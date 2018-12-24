Goodwin caught three of his eight targets for 29 yards in the 14-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Goodwin evidently suffered an Achilles injury in the later stages of the game, but according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, it doesn't appear to be serious. Given Dante Pettis is expected to miss Week 17 after suffering a MCL injury Sunday, it's unclear whether the 49ers will plan to risk another member of their wide receiving core in next week's meaningless contest. Fantasy owners will want to monitor Goodwin's practice status in the coming days to gather more information.