49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suffers Achilles injury
Goodwin caught three of his eight targets for 29 yards in the 14-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Goodwin evidently suffered an Achilles injury in the later stages of the game, but according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, it doesn't appear to be serious. Given Dante Pettis is expected to miss Week 17 after suffering a MCL injury Sunday, it's unclear whether the 49ers will plan to risk another member of their wide receiving core in next week's meaningless contest. Fantasy owners will want to monitor Goodwin's practice status in the coming days to gather more information.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just one catch•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suiting up Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Tracking to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable after limited practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Added to injury report•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two catches in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 17 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...