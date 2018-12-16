49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suiting up Sunday
Goodwin (calf) is listed as active Sunday versus the Seahawks.
In his return last weekend from a two-game absence due to a personal issue, Goodwin ranked third among 49ers wide receivers (24 of 72 snaps on offense) behind Dante Pettis (61) and Kendrick Bourne (43). A similar amount of work can be expected against a Seattle defense that has conceded 8.5 YPT and 13 touchdowns to wideouts in 13 contest this season.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Tracking to play Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Questionable after limited practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Added to injury report•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Just two catches in return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Full participant in return•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Slated to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15