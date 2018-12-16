Goodwin (calf) is listed as active Sunday versus the Seahawks.

In his return last weekend from a two-game absence due to a personal issue, Goodwin ranked third among 49ers wide receivers (24 of 72 snaps on offense) behind Dante Pettis (61) and Kendrick Bourne (43). A similar amount of work can be expected against a Seattle defense that has conceded 8.5 YPT and 13 touchdowns to wideouts in 13 contest this season.

