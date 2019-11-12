Goodwin (wrist) failed to catch any of his three targets, and suffered a wrist injury in Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.

Goodwin actually suited up after being a healthy scratch in Week 9, and he was called into action after starter Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) left the game. The veteran wideout did not do much with his opportunities, and failed to pull in what would have been a crucial third-down con version late in the contest. The wrist injury clouds Goodwin's status for next week's rematch with Arizona, but even if he suits up, his role in this offense could be minimal moving forward.