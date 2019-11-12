49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Suits up, but gets injured
Goodwin (wrist) failed to catch any of his three targets, and suffered a wrist injury in Monday's 27-24 loss to Seattle.
Goodwin actually suited up after being a healthy scratch in Week 9, and he was called into action after starter Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) left the game. The veteran wideout did not do much with his opportunities, and failed to pull in what would have been a crucial third-down con version late in the contest. The wrist injury clouds Goodwin's status for next week's rematch with Arizona, but even if he suits up, his role in this offense could be minimal moving forward.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Healthy scratch for Week 9•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Rejoins team, should play TNF•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Won't play Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Uncertain to play•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Thursday DNP not injury related•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just seven snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trusting studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 including the top waiver...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Best Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Waivers: Late-season stars
Devonta Freeman's injury has created a significant opportunity in Atlanta's backfield, and...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...