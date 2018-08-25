Goodwin is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis due to a hand injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Goodwin was escorted to the locker room in the first half with a hand issue of unknown severity. Through training camp and two exhibitions, he was shaping out to be Jimmy Garoppolo's top option in the passing attack, but Pierre Garcon made a play at that spot Saturday, boasting two catches (on three targets) for 62 yards at the time of Goodwin's departure. Expect coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss Goodwin's health after this contest.