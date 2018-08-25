49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Sustains hand injury
Goodwin is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game at Indianapolis due to a hand injury, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Goodwin was escorted to the locker room in the first half with a hand issue of unknown severity. Through training camp and two exhibitions, he was shaping out to be Jimmy Garoppolo's top option in the passing attack, but Pierre Garcon made a play at that spot Saturday, boasting two catches (on three targets) for 62 yards at the time of Goodwin's departure. Expect coach Kyle Shanahan to discuss Goodwin's health after this contest.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Shines with Garoppolo•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Staying busy at camp•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Starts camp strong•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Sidelined with sore back•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Receives three-year extension•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Traveling home with team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...