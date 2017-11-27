49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Targeted six times
Goodwin snagged four of six passes for 78 yards during Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.
Goodwin left the game temporarily with a foot injury, but returned to action to add two more catches to his total. The speedster caught more passes on Sunday than his previous three games combined and more good news might be on the way. Long-coveted quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game late after a tough hit on C.J. Beathard and promptly threw a touchdown. Should the 49ers go with Garoppolo, one would expect a positive uptick in production from the team's receivers.
