49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Thursday DNP not injury related
Goodwin didn't practice Thursday, but his absence was listed as not injury related, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports 49ers reports.
Goodwin's fantasy value already took a hit earlier in the day in the wake of San Francisco's trade for Emmanuel Sanders, and now there's some doubt about the speedy wideout's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers following this absence. Further clarification on Goodwin's status should surface based on his Friday availability.
More News
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Logs just seven snaps•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Back on the field Sunday•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Under evaluation for head injury•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Forgettable performance•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Excused from practice•
-
49ers' Marquise Goodwin: Posts 56 combined yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...