Goodwin didn't practice Thursday, but his absence was listed as not injury related, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports 49ers reports.

Goodwin's fantasy value already took a hit earlier in the day in the wake of San Francisco's trade for Emmanuel Sanders, and now there's some doubt about the speedy wideout's availability for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers following this absence. Further clarification on Goodwin's status should surface based on his Friday availability.